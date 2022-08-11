2 terrorists dead, 5 soldiers injured in J&K gunfight

Jammu, Aug 11 At least two soldiers were killed and five soldiers injured on Thursday after an attack on an Army installation was foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

"Two terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralised. Five soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated," the Army said in a tweet.

Sources said the gunfight broke out after the two heavily armed terrorists tried to barge into the army camp.

In the exchange of fire, the ywo terrorists were killed.

The sources said the firefight has stopped now but a search operation is underway in the area.

