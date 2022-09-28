2 terrorists killed in encounter at J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 28 Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Ahwatoo area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Police said.

"The killed two categorised Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie of Batpora, Kulgam, and Mohammad Asif Wani alias Yawar of Takia Gopalpora, Kulgam. Two AK-47 rifles, ammunition recovered," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar tweeted.

It was the second encounter in Kulgam in two days. One Pakistani terrorist belonging to terrorist outfit JeM was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Batpora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

Tuesday's encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

