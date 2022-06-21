2 terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, June 21 Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Tujjan area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Tuesday.

"One more terrorist killed (total 02). Search going on," police said.

One of the two slain terrorists, who belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad, was involved in the killing of Sub Inspector Farooq Mir.

Mir was shot dead by terrorists while working in his paddy fields near his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 18.

"JeM terrorist Majid Nazir, Killer of SI Farooq Mir has been neutralised in Pulwama encounter," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Two encounters are underway in Kashmir between the terrorists and security forces at Tujjan area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district and at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

One terrorist has been so far been killed in the Sopore encounter.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

On Monday, the officials said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with army neutralised seven terrorists, including two Pakistani terrorists in three anti-terrorist operations in Kupwara, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir in less than 24 hours.

