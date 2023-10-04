2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter, identified

Jammu, Oct 4 Two terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kujjar area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district have been identified as local terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, officials said on Wednesday.

"Killed terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen," police said.

Police said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK rifles recovered have been recovered from them.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

