2 trucks collide, catch fire in UP's Rampur

Two trucks collided with each other and caught massive fire in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to fire officials, there are no casualties reported so far.

"The diesel tank got fired up; we used foam and doused the fire. We cannot say if there's a casualty, as of now," Ankush Mittal, Chief Fire Officer told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor