2-year-old girl dies after falling into hot sambar pot

In an unfortunate incident in Andhra Pradesh, the tragic death of 2-year-old girl has taken place. The girl's birthday was being celebrated by inviting guests. However, it has been reported that the girl died after falling into a hot pot of sambar which was being prepared for the guests. The accident took place on Sunday in Kalagara village in Krishna district.

According to the information given by the police, the name of the girl who died is Tejaswi. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the girl died during the treatment due to severe burns. Police have registered an accidental death in the case and an investigation is underway.

Shiva and Bhanumat's two-year-old daughter was playing in the front yard on her birthday. However, the parents were busy arranging meals for the guests who came to the house for the birthday party. In this, Tejaswi went to the kitchen to play. As she climbed up on the chair and played, she fell into the hot sambar bowl in front of her. Everyone ran to the kitchen because of the loud noise. Everyone was shocked to see the front view. Tejaswi was rushed to a hospital in Thiruvuru. On the advice of doctors, she was shifted to another hospital for further treatment. However, she died during treatment on Monday.