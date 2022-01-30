200 turtles seized, one held in UP

Lucknow, Jan 30 A team of Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a smuggler and recovered 200 turtles of rare species from the Kachauna police station area in Hardoi.

The accused, Qamar from Kannauj district, was staying in Ludhiana. Police have recovered a mobile phone and over Rs 14,000 from him.

Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Satyasen said that the police were informed that the accused will pass via Balamau railway station in Hardoi to reach Ludhiana to deliver the turtles. The team laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

"Qamar confessed to his crime and disclosed that he was in the illegal business for a long time. He had taken the turtles from a woman identified as Rehana in Mallawaan locality of Hardoi," said the ASP.

The turtles will be handed over to the forest department, said officials.

The STF team is also tracking the person in Punjab who was to be handed over the consignment of the rare turtles being smuggled.

