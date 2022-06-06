2006 Varanasi serial blast: Waliullah Khan sentenced to death penalty & life imprisonment

Waliullah Khan, accused in Varanasi serail bomb blast case, has been sentenced to death. A Ghaziabad court has convicted Waliullah in a serial blast case and sentenced him to death. The serial bombing took place in Varanasi 16 years ago. Twenty people were killed. More than a hundred people were killed.

On March 7, 2006, three chain bombs exploded at Sankatmochan and Kant stations in Varanasi. A total of 28 people were killed and more than 100 were injured as a series of blasts rocked the Sankat Mochan temple near the Banaras Hindu University and the Varanasi Cantonment station on March 7 that year. Investigations had revealed that Waliullah was involved in the blast. A lawsuit was filed against him in the court. The court sentenced Waliullah to death.



