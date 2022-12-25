201 new Covid patients in country, Central govt directs states to keep oxygen ready

201 new Covid patients in 24 hours have been detected in the country, therefore number of patients under treatment has increased to 3,397, there is still no big increase in the number of patients in the state. But as a precaution, the central government has directed the states to keep oxyegn cylinders, ventilators and other necessary preparations.

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that RT-PCR will be mandatorongy for passengers coming to India from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. Mandaviya said that any passenger coming from this country who shows symptoms of corona infection will be kept in quarantine.

A few cases of Omicron's XXB and BF.7 variants have been reported in India, but it does not show rapid growth. Therefore there is no possibility of increasing Corona patients. Presently the condition of India is good, said Gagandeep Kang, specialist in viral diseases.