2022 to see disciplined, market segmented underwriting by life insurers

Chennai, Jan 1 A disciplined underwriting of risks by proper segmentation largely compelled by reinsurers, reduced Covid-19 intensity owing to vaccination programme adults and in the 15-18 groups and increased awareness about insurance protection, retirement planning are going to be the business drivers for life insurers in 2022, said senior industry officials.

The year is also expected to see one of the Asian life insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor