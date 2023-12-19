22 December to have the longest night and shortest day of 10.47 hours, as per astronomy experts

Amravati: The Winter Solstice is a time when the sun is in the northernmost direction from Earth. On this point, earth has the shortest day and longest night. According to astronomy experts, the day this year will last for 10.47 hours. This duration could change every year.

Variations in day-time duration are common occurrences. Due to the earth's tilt of 23.5 degrees along its axis, we get to experience winter and summer solstice. This phenomenon could also be realized by observing shadows. The seasons are also the result of this tilt.

Thus, Pravin Gulhane, head of the Amravati chapter of Marathi Vigyan Parishad, has encouraged astronomy lovers to time the day on the 22nd and enjoy the marvel of winter solstice.



Result of Sun's Northernmost Position

1) Earth has an imaginary line called the equator which splits the globe into northern and southern spheres. As the earth resolves around the sun, when the latter is above the equator, rather than on the earth's north or south side, it is called a fall equinox. It occurs every year on 23rd September.

2) On this day day and night last equally long. It is on the 22nd of December that the sun goes to the north of the equator and we get the winter solstice having the longest night and shortest day.