22-year-old from J-K's Udhampur bags two medals at National Powerlifting Championship

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 : With a remarkable display of strength and determination, a young and talented woman athlete from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur District, made her mark at the national powerlifting championship held recently at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The 22-year-old girl Riya Mahajan from Udhampur won two bronze medals in the National Sub Junior and Junior Classic category and was ranked fourth overall in the country.

The championships were held between June 6-13 in Ranchi.

Her outstanding achievements not only made her the centre of attention but also an inspiration to girls all over the country especially for girls from Jammu and Kashmir. In the previous year, she won a bronze medal in the national bench press championships which was held in Goa in the year 2022.

In the midst of fierce competition, Riya Mahajan displayed extraordinary ability and discipline, earning her the admiration of her competitors and the audience. With absolute determination and unwavering focus, Mahajan dominated her weight class, demonstrating her exceptional strength and technique.

Despite society's stereotypes and prejudices against women athletes in strength-based sports, she remained undeterred, breaking down barriers and proving that gender is not a limiting factor when pursuing your passion. Her win is a reminder that hard work, dedication and self-belief can motivate individuals to achieve greatness, regardless of gender or societal expectations.

When asked about her success, Riya Mahajan expressed her gratitude to her coaches, family and fans who have supported her throughout her journey. She emphasizes the importance of perseverance and encourages young girls to follow their dreams without fear, regardless of the obstacles they may face. Mahajan's outstanding performance at the National Power Lifting Championship has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the sports community.

Mahajan is pursuing her Master's from Jammu University and started powerlifting in 2018 and has been training under the guidance of her coach.

Riya Mahajan said, "I am very happy to have won medals for my Jammu and Kashmir Union territory. I want to inspire other girls to take up powerlifting. It is a great sport and it can help you build strength and confidence."

Her success has inspired other girls in Jammu and Kashmir to take up powerlifting. She is now seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the promotion of powerlifting in India so that more girls can take up the sport.

She also said the government of J&K should promote and give all facilities to the powerlifting athletes as other sportspersons got."I hope that the government will promote powerlifting in Jammu and Kashmir so that more girls can take up the sport," she said. "I want to see a day when powerlifting is as popular among girls as it is among boys."

"If I can do then anybody can do that and this would increase self-confidence. My family supports me a lot and they allowed me to go outside and perform in the national championship," she added.

She also urged that powerlifting should be introduced in the Olympics and Khelo India so that Powerlifting athletes get proper financial help. She said that sports increase self-confidence and physical fitness. She added that her coach supports her a lot and due to the efforts of her coach, she performed well in the National Championship of Powerlifting. She further added that her guru played an important role in her life.

Riya Mahajan has become a role model for all girls in Jammu and Kashmir as she has shown that it is possible to excel in both academics and sports together. She is an inspiration to all girls who dream of achieving their goals.

