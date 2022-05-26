2.4 lakh senior citizens in UP reach out to 'Elderline'

Lucknow, May 26 More than 2.4 lakh senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh have availed the 'Elderline' service in the past one year.

The Elderline, a helpline for senior citizens, has received as many as 2,40,335 calls, including over 67,027 actionable calls.

The toll-free helpline, 14567, launched for senior citizens, is run by Uttar Pradesh Industrial Consultants Limited (UPICON).

According to the government spokesman, majority of callers sought information on the procedure to be followed to avail benefits of the government welfare schemes, health-related information, Covid support, legal aid, and emotional support.

UPICON Managing Director Pravin Singh said that the initiative promises help to senior citizens within 48 hours and remains operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and provides free information, guidance, emotional support, field intervention in cases of abuse, rescues and reunion of homeless elderly driven by values of consistency, care, empathy and encouragement.

In every district, a field response officer (FRO) has been deputed to resolve the complaints. While medical or personal emergency, depression, loneliness, break-down are accorded the highest priority, issues about property disputes, delay in disbursement of the welfare schemes and others are passed on to the department concerned.

Currently, Elderline provides services on four set parameters: Information (health related, shelter/old age, day care centres, caregiver, etc.); Guidance (maintenance issues, legal, dispute resolution, pension related, government schemes); Field Intervention (care and support for abused, rescue and reunion of homeless elderly); Emotional Support through chat (anxiety resolution, relationship management and family disputes, loneliness).

To cater to the vulnerable faction and homeless elderly citizens, especially during the Covid crisis, and quickly aid them regarding health concerns, legal aid, and extend emotional support, the Yogi Adityanath government had effectively implemented the helpline all across the state last year.

