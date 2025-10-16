24 transgenders attempt suicide in Indore, two critical

Indore, Oct 16 In a disturbing incident that has rocked Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, 24 transgender individuals from the Nandlalpura area attempted en masse suicide by consuming phenyl, a toxic household cleaning agent.

The incident happened on Wednesday night. Police have arrested one, Sapna, the leader of transgender community and launched a hunt for Raja Hashmi, who has fled the scene. Also names of two scribes have surfaced in the entire incident.

The desperate act, stemming from deep-seated disputes and allegations of sexual assault within the community, has thrust Indore's transgender population into the national spotlight, highlighting their vulnerability and cries for justice.

According to a senior police officer and Additional District Magistrate Roshan Rai, all 24 individuals were rushed to Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, where medical teams are working to stabilise them.

According to Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani, the victims' conditions have largely improved, with 22 now out of danger. However, they have been admitted to different wards of the hospital according to their condition; two remain in critical condition and are under intensive observation in the ICU.

"They ingested a significant quantity of phenyl, leading to severe deterioration initially," Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of the hospital, said.

"Our staff is providing round-the-clock care, and we expect full recovery for most," he said.

The incident occurred amid escalating tensions between two factions within the local transgender community, reportedly triggered by a heated dispute.

Police investigations reveal that the conflict escalated into a darker nightmare. Indore Police have responded, detaining community leader Sapna for questioning in connection with the suicide attempt, police officials said.

Two journalists' names have also surfaced in the entire episode. However police have yet not confirm.

"We are probing all claims thoroughly, including forensic evidence and witness statements once the victims are in a situation to speak," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Singh.

As the two critical patients fight for life, Indore stands at a crossroads. Will this suicide bid catalyse real change, or fade into another forgotten headline? The transgender community waits, wounded but unbowed, for answers.

