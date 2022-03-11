240 grams of heroin recovered in Assam's Karbi Anglong, 1 held

Police recovered 240 grams of heroin and arrested a drug peddler in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, informed Bokajan police on Friday.

Acting on secret information, Karbi Anglong district police had carried out an operation in front of Hotel Dream Sky under Khatkhati Police station near Bokajan and recovered the drugs in possession of a drug peddler, police said.

John Das, Sub Divisional Police Officer(SDPO) of Bokajan told that the police recovered 19 soapboxes containing 240.15 grams of heroin from the possession of the drug peddler. "We have apprehended the drug peddler identified as 26-year-old Sayed Ahmed hailing from Doboka area of Hojai district," said John Das.

( With inputs from ANI )

