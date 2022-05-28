25 injured after bus turns turtle in J-K's Udhampur

As many as 25 passengers were injured after a bus coming from Jammu en route to Doda district overturned in the Battal Ballian area in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Saturday.

All the injured have been shifted to a district hospital in Udhampur while six were referred to a government hospital in Jammu.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor