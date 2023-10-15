25 injured as van overturns in Bihar's Kaimur

Patna, Oct 15 As many as 25 persons were injured after a pick-up van in which they were travelling overturned in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Sunday, police said.

The victims, who are from Ghamkalan village under Aghaura police station, were on the way to offer prayers at the Maa Mundeshwari Devi temple on the first day of the Shardiya Navratri.

The accident took place at Hanuman Ghat under Bhagwanpur police station in the district.

All injured persons were admitted to the primary health centre in Bhagwanpur and 15 of them were referred to Sadar hospital in Bhabhua as they sustained major injuries and their conditions was critical.

The injured persons claimed that the van driver was moving at high speed and lost control over the vehicle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor