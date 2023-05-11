26-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

New Delhi [India], May 11 : A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by some unknown persons in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred at Kusumpur Pahari in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sumit.

Police said that a PCR call was received at around 1 AM on Thursday regarding a man who was allegedly stabbed by some unknown person in the Kusumpur Pahari area under the Vasant Vihar police station.

Upon receiving the information a police team reached the spot and found that the injured had already been taken to hospital by his family members. The man succumbed to injuries.

"The deceased was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Trauma Centre where he died during the treatment", said police.

Delhi Police started an investigation and the crime scene was inspected by the Forensic Science Laboratory team. Primary investigation indicated the motive seems to be a personal feud.

"The crime scene was inspected by the crime team and the FSL team. The preliminary probe suggests that the motive seems to be a personal feud," said the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor