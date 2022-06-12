2.72 cr students pursuing higher education via Swayam portal

New Delhi, June 12 India is a young country and currently has nearly 30 crore students. Of these, 2.72 crore students have registered themselves for higher studies through the Swayam portal.

This is for the first time that in first five months of the year, 2.72 crore students have registered themselves on Central education ministry's portal. Of them, many students are completing 40 per cent online credit of their regular courses.

These involve youths, professionals and homemakers who have registered on Swayam to enhance their skills.

According to the union education ministry, this portal has been developed keeping every section of society and every age group in mind. That is the reason the portal is having over 7,000 courses including science, research and marketing. BE, B Tech students stand first in taking admissions in the top ten courses. Many students have enrolled in M.Sc, MA, MBA, PhD, B. Com, BA, M.Com.

Swayam portal was launched with an aim to enhance knowledge in multi-disciplinary subjects other than traditional subjects.

In May, the education ministry conducted a survey of Swayam Online Learning portal, during which it was found that since January, 2.72 crore children have studied on the basis of the portal.

Across the country, highest number of registration on the portal was recorded by students from Tamil Nadu, while Uttar Pradesh ranks second and Andhra Pradesh third, Jammu and Kashmir fourth and Chandigarh 24th.

University Grants Commission secretary Prof Rajnish Jain has appealed to over 1,000 universities to adopt credit framework through the Swayam portal.

It may be noted that in all the universities across the country, in one semsester of various curricula, 40 per cent online study can be conducted.

Prof Jain said that on Swayam portal, 7,115 curricula are available. Around 11.13 lakh certificates have been issued via the portal. He said during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, usage of Swayam Platform increased by 2.15 lakh times.

The Education Ministry had conducted an online survey to understand the approach of students towards Swayam's massive open online courses. The survey provides insights and inputs into students preference. More than 70 per cent of students in 338 universities and institutes of the 29 states have expressed interest in taking the credit benefit of the Swayam.

According to Union Education ministry, Swayam offers more chances and flexibility to students. Its aim is that students complete their curriculum and get certificate.

According to the ministry, on Sawayam portal, study material and video lecture of all courses is available free of cost. However, if a student or professional wants certificate, then he/she has to give National Testing Agency examination based on multiple choice questions.

Students are provided certificate after they qualify in the exams.

