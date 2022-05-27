27.45 cr migrant workers registered on portal: Centre to SC

New Delhi, May 27 The Centre has told the Supreme Court that nearly 27.45 crore migrant workers/unorganised labourers have been registered on a portal following information from various state governments.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted before a bench of Justices M.R. Shah and B.V. Nagarathna that the government has developed the portal in consultation with the National Informatics Centre for registration of the migrant workers/ unorganised labourers across the country.

The bench, in its order, said: "She (Aishwarya Bhati) has stated at the bar that nearly 27.45 crore are registered in the portal on the basis of the information given by the respective concerned states."

It also asked how the Central government and the state governments concerned how they would take the advantage of the registration of the migrant workers/unorganised labourers to protect their interests?

"One of the objective and purpose of the registration is to ensure that the benevolent schemes which are declared by the government or governments reach the concerned migrant workers/unorganised labourers," the bench said.

The top court directed all the states or Union Territories to register all establishments and license of all contractors under the act concerned and ensure that the statutory duty imposed on contractors to give details of the migrant workers is fully complied with, as it noted that many state governments have not complied with the above court directive.

The order said: "The Central government will obtain the required information from all the states so that a further order can be passed to protect the interest of the migrant workers/unorganised labourers."

It further added, "All concerned states or Union Territories are directed to furnish all the required details which are needed by the Union government so that the latter may file a composite report before this court on the next date of hearing."

The Additional Solicitor General sought time to bring on record the compliance report in the matter.

The Supreme Court said it would consider the larger issue to protect the interest of the migrant workers/unorganised labourers and also how their rights are to be protected.

"The Union government to file a composite report in compliance of all the directions issued by this court in the order dated June 29, 2021. All states must cooperate and submit all the details which are called for," said the bench, scheduling the matter for further hearing on July 20.

The top court in May 2020 had taken suo motu cognisance of the problems and miseries of migrant workers.

Later, it issued a slew of directions to authorities on a plea of three activists seeking welfare measures for migrant workers.

