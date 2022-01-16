3 belonging to J&K killed in Himachal road accident

Jammu, Jan 16 Three persons belonging to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were killed on Sunday, while one person was injured in Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh in a road accident.

"The accident happened when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident," a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Bashir Ahmed, son of Samad Sheikh; Bashir Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohammad, and Mohammad Iqbal, son of Ghulam Mohammad. The injured has been identified as Ghulam Nabi, son of Sultan Mohammad.

"All these persons were from block Loran, tehsil Mandi in Poonch district and had gone to work as labourers to Chamba in Himachal Pradesh," the police officer said.

