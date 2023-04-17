3 held at IGIA with 3 kg gold worth Rs 1.68 cr

New Delhi, April 17 In three separate incidents, the Customs Officials posted at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have arrested three persons who were supplying 3 kg gold worth Rs 1.68 crore.

A Customs Official said that all three are Indian nationals who arrived from Middle East. They were intercepted and held on the basis of intelligence inputs.

"The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 (seizure of goods, documents and things) of the Customs Act. The accused passengers have been placed under arrest under section 104 (power to arrest) of the Customs Act," the official said.

Further investigations in the matter are on.



atk/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor