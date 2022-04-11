3 held for stabbing, robbing auto driver in Delhi

New Delhi, April 11 Three persons, including a minor, were arrested for stabbing an auto-rickshaw driver and robbing him of cash in the national capital, a police official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mukesh alias Lukkar (25), Rajan (19) and a 16-year-old youth.

According to the official, the incident took place on the intervening night of April 2-3.

"On the day, at around 1.15 a.m. in the night a PCR call regarding the stabbing incident was received in the Burari police station after which the police staff rushed to the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), S.S. Kalsi, said.

When the police reached the spot, they found that a critically injured auto-rickshaw driver was lying unconscious and had suffered a deep injury in his stomach.

The injured driver was immediately taken to the nearest hospital from where he was referred to another hospital.

The driver in his statement said his auto was booked by three persons late in the evening from Anand Vihar to Mukundpur.

When they reached a secluded place near Nala Ishu Vihar, Burari, the three passengers tried to rob him at gunpoint and when he resisted, he was stabbed in his stomach and subsequently robbed.

"The three accused then left him in a pool of blood and fled," DCP Kalsi said.

The police have registered a case under section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, the police scanned footage from more than 200 cameras to determine the route of the assailants and finally traced their location.

"They were nabbed from Mukundpur, Delhi, on April 8," said the police official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor