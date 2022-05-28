3 held with 7 kg narcotics, 2 IEDs in J-K's Kupwara
By ANI | Published: May 28, 2022 02:50 PM 2022-05-28T14:50:20+5:30 2022-05-28T15:00:02+5:30
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three people and recovered seven kilograms of a heroin-like narcotic substance and two IEDs from their possession.
A joint team of Kupwara Police and Army 7 RR recovered seven kgs of heroin-like narcotics substance as well as two IEDs from a vehicle during a routine check-up at Sadhna Top last evening, said J&K police.
Initial investigations revealed that the trio was transporting the narcotics and IEDs to other parts of the valley to aid and promote terrorist activities.
A case was registered under relevant sections of the law, investigation has been taken up.
( With inputs from ANI )
