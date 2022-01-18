3 killed in explosion onboard INS Ranvir

New Delhi/Mumbai, Jan 18 Three sailors were killed in a blast onboard the Indian Navy destroyer Ranvir on Tuesday when the warship was at the Mumbai Harbour.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be disclosed. Source said several onboard were injured in the tragic incident.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said, "In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir."

The force said the ship's crew responded immediately and brought the situation under control.

"No major material damage has been reported," the Indian Navy said.

The INS Ranvir has been on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to its base port shortly.

"A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the explosion," the force said.

The fourth of the five Rajput-class destroyers, INS Ranvir was commissioned into the Indian Navy on October 28, 1986.

