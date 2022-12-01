3 killed in road accident in J&K's Kathua
By IANS | Published: December 1, 2022 08:54 AM 2022-12-01T08:54:03+5:30 2022-12-01T09:00:08+5:30
Jammu, Dec 1 Three members of a family were killed and two others injured in a road accident ...
Jammu, Dec 1 Three members of a family were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
Police said a private vehicle went out of the driver's control in the Bani area of Kathua district late Wednesday evening.
"The vehicle dropped into a 300-ft deep gorge. Three members of a family were killed on the spot.
"Two injured persons were rescued and they have been shifted to the government medical college hospital in Kathua town," police said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app