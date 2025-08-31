3 lakh acres, 1.25 lakh people impacted in Punjab floods: Official

Chandigarh, Aug 31 Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Verma said on Sunday that owing to floods in the state nearly three lakh acres and around 1.25 lakh people have been impacted.

After reviewing flood relief operations in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts, Verma, who is also the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), directed officials to ensure uninterrupted relief measures for the affected families.

He inspected villages along the Sutlej river in Ferozepur and held discussions with flood-hit villagers.

He said that the state government has already announced special 'girdawari' (inspection) to provide compensation for the affected crops.

District authorities have been directed to collect accurate data on losses, he said, adding that compensation would be disbursed as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

In Ferozepur district alone, around 107 villages and nearly 45,000 people have been impacted.

Some of the displaced families have been shifted to eight relief camps set up by the state administration where they are being provided food supplies and all other essential items.

Referring to Gatti Rajoke village, Verma said that residents had drawn attention to slow drainage of floodwaters.

He issued instructions to the Drainage department to expedite de-watering with the help of JCB machines.

He added that due to waterlogging on the roads, several villages have been cut off from connectivity and the administration has been directed to speed up restoration efforts.

The Additional Chief Secretary said that with the support of the National Disaster Response Force and the Border Security Force, more than 3,300 people have been rescued.

He added that the state government is alert and calculations have already been made in coordination with relevant departments regarding release of water from dams in case of heavy rainfall or regulated drainage if rainfall stops.

After visiting Ferozepur, Verma convened meeting with officials at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate office in Jalalabad to review the ongoing flood relief measures in Fazilka district.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner and other officers to ensure that relief operations continue without any lapse and that every affected individual receives necessary aid.

He assured that there is no shortage of funds for relief work and that the state government will release funds as per requirement.

The Drainage department was instructed to maintain strict vigil on the embankments and drains along the Sutlej and to ensure that no further breach occurs.

He directed that the natural flow of water in the drains must not be obstructed and any blockage, if found, should be cleared immediately to prevent overflow.

