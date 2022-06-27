3 persons held in J&K, 50 kg of endangered medicinal herb recovered

Srinagar, June 27 The Jammu and Kashmir police in north Kashmir's Handwara have arrested three persons and seized endangered medicinal herb 'Trillium Govanianum', police officials said on Monday.

The police said that a police party of Qalamabad police station at a checkpoint established at Lach Qalamabad, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK09-2155 with three persons inside.

The accused have been identified as Shafiq Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Mankal, and Jameel Ahmad Mir, a resident of Check Sanzipora.

"During search the officers were able to recover endangered medicinal herb Trillium Govanianum (Local name 'Tri Patri') weighing around 50 kg from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized," the police said.

The police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated.

