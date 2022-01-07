3 terrorists eliminated in J-K's Budgam
As many as three terrorists have been eliminated by the Chinar Corps unit of the Indian Army on Thursday.
Indian Army today informed that a joint operation was launched yesterday night based on inputs by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
"Operation Zoiu, #Budgam. Jt op was launched yesterday night based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Area was cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued and three terrorists were eliminated. Warlike stores recovered. Jt op over. #Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet today.
More details are awaited.
