3 terrorists eliminated in J-K's Budgam

Published: January 7, 2022 05:22 PM

As many as three terrorists have been eliminated by the Chinar Corps unit of the Indian Army on Thursday.

Indian Army today informed that a joint operation was launched yesterday night based on inputs by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Operation Zoiu, #Budgam. Jt op was launched yesterday night based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Area was cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued and three terrorists were eliminated. Warlike stores recovered. Jt op over. #Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet today.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

