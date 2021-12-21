3-year-old girl mauled to death by dogs in Delhi's Moti Nagar

A three-year-old girl was attacked and killed by stray dogs near the Moti Nagar area in Delhi recently.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident happened on December 17 at around 2.45 pm when the girl, Laxmi, was attacked by a group of dogs while she was playing in a park.

Later, the girl was rushed to ABG hospital, where she was brought declared dead.

The police have sent the body of the girl to DDU hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

