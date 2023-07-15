3 youth drown in under construction ‘Golf Course’ pit in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, July 15 Three youth drowned in a water pit at an under construction golf course at Delhi’s Dwarka area on Saturday, a Delhi Police official said, adding that initial probe suggests that it is not a rain or flood related incident.

The deceased have been identified as Arun, Anuj and Abhishek, aged around 20-25-years-old, all residents of Qutub Vihar.

According to police, around 8pm on Saturday, information was received that three youngsters have entered into water and haven't returned following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a group of four youths had jumped over the wall and entered into the under construction golf course in the area of Dwarka Sector-23 police station.

“These boys were returning after playing football in a field in Sector 19, When they decided to enter into the under construction golf course. Three of the boys left their bags by the side in grass and entered a water pit on the golf course and drowned,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

“The Bodies have been recovered. Inquest proceedings are being conducted. Prima facie, it is not rain or flood related. The water pit is a feature of the under construction golf course. However we are enquiring further,” said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor