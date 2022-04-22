300 year old temple demolished at Alwar in Rajasthan

A 300 year old Shiva temple at Rajgad in Alwar district of Rajasthan has been demolished by a bulldozer. Pro-Hindu organizations have expressed anger after idols were smashed by a cutter machine. A complaint has been lodged with the police against the municipal officials. But no case has been registered yet. Now the BJP has attacked the Gehlot government of the Congress. BJP office bearer Amit Malviya has said that Congress has made progress to hurt the feelings of Hindus. A 300 year old Shiva temple was demolished at Alwar in the name of development. On April 18, the administration in Rajgad, Rajasthan, bulldozed 85 Hindu houses and shops without notice.

Rajasthan government minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas has denied the BJP's allegations. The chairman of Rajgad Urban Development Board is from BJP. Temples and houses were demolished to widen the roads. This proposal was brought by him. The temple was demolished at their behest. This happened while our Congress MLAs were protesting. He said the temple would be rebuilt if there were no legal issues.

The demolition of a Hindu temple at Rajgad in Alwar has come to light. The 300 year old temple was demolished by the Rajgad administration in the name of encroachment. Photographs of Lord Shiva, Hanuman and other deities were also taken out from this temple. Hindu organizations have become aggressive in opposing this incident. A demand to register case against Rajgad MLA Johari Lal Meena, SDM Keshav Kumar Meena and municipal officials for allegedly hurting religious sentiments has been made. But no case has been registered yet.

