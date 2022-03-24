3.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale jolted the South of Thenzawl on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The Earthquake was felt at 12:50 PM at 21 kilometres south of Thenzawl town in Mizoram.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24 March 2022 at 12:50:45 Indian Standard Time (IST), Latitude: 23.09 and Longitude: 92.78, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 21km South of Thenzawl, Mizoram, India," NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

