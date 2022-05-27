3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Sangrur
By ANI | Published: May 27, 2022 05:10 PM2022-05-27T17:10:53+5:302022-05-27T17:20:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 10 kilometres from Sangrur in Punjab, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 27-05-2022, 15:56:42 IST, Lat: 30.03 & Long: 75.74, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Sangrur, Punjab, India," NCS tweeted.
Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 55 kilometres from Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, NCS informed.
( With inputs from ANI )
