37.19 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm for Himachal Assembly Election

Voting for the crucial Himachal Pradesh elections began on Saturday at 8 am on a slow note after officials conducted a mock poll at all booths to check EVMs.The state has recorded 37.19 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm, news agency PTI reported. As many as 412 candidate are contestant the polls from 68 constituencies. The Election Commission has set up 7,881 polling stations.

There are 24 women candidates in the fray this time, against 19 in 2017 and 34 in the 2012 assembly polls. The voting is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm across 7,884 polling stations, including 7,235 in rural areas and 646 in urban pockets of the state. Of these, 789 are vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones. The EC has also set up its highest booth in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet that would cater to 52 voters.