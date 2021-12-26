4 held, fake gold-selling racket busted in Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested four accused from Assam's Kenduguri for allegedly duping several people by selling them fake gold.

"Police have busted a gang of fraudsters by arresting four persons from Kenduguri in Haibergaon who allegedly duped several people across the country by selling them fake gold," Nagaon police said.

Police also seized fake gold and cash from their possession, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

