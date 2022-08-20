4 juveniles arrested in Delhi for killing shopkeeper

New Delhi, Aug 20 Four juveniles who stabbed a shopkeeper to death in the national capital's Bhajanpura area to earn fame in crime world, have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, the DCP of North East Delhi, said that the accused used to terrorise locals of the area and they killed the shopkeeper to take revenge against the victim who had insulted them over a soiled Rs 500 note.

According to information, the police got a PCR call at around 9 p.m. on Thursday that a man was found stabbed to death in Subahsh Mohalla.

Immediately a police team reached the spot and found that the deceased who was later on identified as Shahnawaz (38) lying dead in pool of blood with multiple stab injuries in his grocery shop.

Crime teams recovered three knives, one screwdriver, a pair of slippers and a black colored cap from the spot.

The police sent the body for the post-mortem and lodged an FIR of murder under section 302 of the IPC.

Assessing the gravity of the crime, the Operation wing was also roped in to assist the local police.

As there were no witnesses, the police team scanned and analysed CCTV footages of the area.

"On minute analysis of the CCTV footages, four persons on a scooty were seen riding away from the crime scene. The owner detail of the scooty was then accessed. During the extensive manhunt, on the basis of secret information, a raid was conducted and the four were apprehended from an area near the Bhopura border, Loni, Uttar Pradesh," said the DCP.

During questioning, the accused confessed to killing the shopkeeper and said that to earn fame in the crime world they wanted to terrorise the locals.

To achieve their goal, they used to carry knives and bully the innocents.

"On August 17, they robbed an Activa scooty to use it in the crime. Around 20 days ago, they had a heated altercation with the deceased over the soiled note after purchasing eatables from his shop. The deceased had threatened them to teach them a lesson. To avenge this they hatched a plan and stabbed him to death," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor