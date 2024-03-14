4 killed, 1 injured in J&K road accident
By IANS | Published: March 14, 2024 06:50 PM2024-03-14T18:50:15+5:302024-03-14T18:55:02+5:30
Jammu, March 14 Four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district ...
Jammu, March 14 Four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, police said.
Police said that a vehicle went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge at Banderkoot in Kishtwar.
"The injured had been shifted for treatment while the identities of the four dead persons are being ascertained," a police official said.
The hilly districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch in J&K are prone to road accidents due to bad road conditions and over-speeding by drivers.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app