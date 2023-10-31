4 killed, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Kupwara

By IANS | Published: October 31, 2023 07:04 PM 2023-10-31T19:04:44+5:30 2023-10-31T19:05:03+5:30

Srinagar, Oct 31 Four persons on Tuesday were killed while 10 injured after the vehicle in which they ...

4 killed, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Kupwara | 4 killed, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Kupwara

4 killed, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Kupwara

Next

Srinagar, Oct 31 Four persons on Tuesday were killed while 10 injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle following which it fell into a gorge in Nawagabra area of Karnah in Kupwara district.

"The injured are being treated at a hospital in Tangdhar. A case has been registered in this incident," an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app