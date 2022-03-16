4 of family killed in clash over land dispute in UP

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), March 16 Four members of a family were killed and six others injured in a violent clash, late on Tuesday evening, over a land dispute in Amethi.

The incident took place in the Rajapur Gungwach village of Amethi Kotwali police circle.

A battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and additional police have been placed to keep the situation under control.

According to circle officer, Arpit Kapoor, a fierce clash broke out between the families of Ram Dulare and Sankata Prasad Yadav over a land issue.

Ram Dulare had got the construction material off-loaded on a piece of disputed land which triggered the clash.

Those who were beaten to death in the incident include Sankata Prasad Yadav, 65, his wife Parvati Yadav, 64, and his two sons Amresh, 42, and Hanuman Prasad, 45, the officer said.

The CO said that an FIR was being registered while the injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Police said that Amresh Yadav was also a former pradhan.

