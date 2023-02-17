40 booked, 11 arrested in Palamu clash: Jharkhand Police

Around 40 people have been booked and 11 of them have been arrested in connection to a clash incident between two groups in Jharkhand's Palamu, the police said on Thursday.

The situation is likely to become normal in nearly a day or two, they said.

"Positive discussions were held with both groups. There was a good response from them. We are controlling the situation in a balanced manner. The situation will become normal in the next 1-2 days. 2 FIRs were filed while 11 have been arrested. 30-40 have been named," Rajkumar Lakra, IG, Palamu told ANI.

Anjaneyulu Dodde, DC Palamu said that Section 144 which was imposed after the clashes will remain intact for a few more days.

"Section 144 will remain in force for a few days now. Internet service will also remain closed for 2 days," he said.

A massive clash erupted between two groups over the installation of 'toran dwar' (entry gate) in front of a Mosque on the occasion of the upcoming Mahashivratri in Jharkhand's Palamu on February 15, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the locals, the matter was initially a verbal argument that eventually escalated leading to stone pelting and arson in the area.

The police also said that a few houses here were partially set on fire and the policemen sustained injuries during the incident.

"Stone pelting and arson took place over the installation of 'toran dwar' in front of the Mosque. The dispute erupted over the installation of 'toran dwar' by one group on the occasion of Mahashivratri in front of the Mosque. The people from the other community objected to it after which the argument escalated leading to stone pelting," said Inspector General (IG) Rajkumar Lakra on Wednesday.

"I appeal to people to not believe in rumors and to have trust in the administration. We will conduct a fair investigation," he said.

The Jharkhand administration in Palamu's Panki said on Thursday that the situation in the clash-erupted city is now stable and under control.

( With inputs from ANI )

