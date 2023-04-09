4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Island

Andaman and Nicobar [India], April 9 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 2.59 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted NCS.

On April 5, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, according to NCS.

The earthquake occurred at around 10.47 pm.

