4.2 lakh govt school kids pursuing vocational education: Delhi Education Minister

New Delhi, July 31 Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday highlighted the government’s efforts for vocational education training of school students, claiming that over 4.2 lakh students have opted for training in various trades in the current academic session.

Chairing a Vocational Placement Drive, Employment Fair- 2025-2026, organised by the Education Department at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rohini, Sood said, “The goal of the Delhi government is that every student is not only ready for school, but also for skill-based education and the challenges of the future.”

Under the placement drive, more than 30 employers - like HCL, Haldiram, Citikart, Navgurukul and Tech Mahindra - have provided job opportunities to students who have completed vocational education with Class 12 in 2024-25 or earlier.

He also discussed with the representatives of the employing companies, the process of selection of the children of government schools and the salary and other facilities offered to them.

Along with this, Sood also discussed with the children about how they will build their future with these companies and connect themselves with the mainstream of society.

The Education Minister said that this programme is not just a placement drive, but a symbol of how much progress vocational education has made in Delhi government schools, and how the government is committed to giving every student a dignified and promising future.

He said that this initiative is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises the integration of academic and vocational education.

On this occasion, MLA Rajkumar Chauhan, Education Secretary, Director of Education and Children, along with their parents and representatives of many companies providing employment to the children, were also present.

Sood said that this drive is a golden opportunity for the students to connect with the industry, so that they not only understand the career options but also get exposed to the expectations of the business world.

The Education Minister also said that with the initiatives of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas, many such employment opportunities have started, opening the way for youth who are full of confidence, self-confident, as well as confident in their knowledge, to get many employment opportunities.

He further said that in the coming time, the Delhi government will eliminate the gap between government and private schools. The government is upgrading government schools in the context of infrastructure, opportunities, equality, promoting talent, and the learning outcomes of children studying in school.

In the coming five years, the Delhi government is rapidly providing smart classrooms, robotics, data science, ICT labs, and personal computers in every classroom for the students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 in every school of Delhi.

--IANS

rch/dan

