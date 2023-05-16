43-yr-old man searches online "how to tie the knot", kills wife, daughter, dies by suicide

New Delhi [India], May 16 : A 43-year-old man searched online "how to tie the knot", killed his wife and daughter, and then died by suicide himself, said Delhi Police on Tuesday.

"The man named Sushil allegedly killed his wife, 6-year-old daughter with a knife before hanging himself near the Jyoti Nagar area of Shahdara Police station today," a police official said.

Delhi Police said the accused Sushil also tried to kill his 13-year-old son.

"Sushil also tried to kill his son but when police reached the spot he was alive and later he was shifted to the hospital and is currently under treatment," the official said.

Police further stated that a PCR call was received from a co-worker of the deceased in this regard.

"A PCR call was received from Jyoti Nagar in Shahdara District. The caller said that his co-worker Sushil called him and was crying on the phone. Sushil told the caller that he had killed everyone in the family and now he is not picking up the call. Immediately call was verified and all police officials reached the spot. At the place of the incident, 3 dead bodies were found. Sushil who works as a maintenance supervisor at DMRC, East Vinod Nagar depot, was found hanging. His wife and his daughter were also found dead with knife injuries on their heads," a police official said.

"Prima facie is murder and attempt to murder family members by deceased Sushil who hanged himself and died by suicide," the official added.

Forensic Science Laboratory teams are inspecting the crime scene.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor