439 terrorists eliminated in J-K after Article 370 abrogation: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

As many as 439 terrorists have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir so far after the abrogation of Article 370 while 541 terrorism-related incidents have been registered in the Union Territory, Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha.

Rai, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi, said, "541 terror incidents while 439 terrorists eliminated and 98 civilians who lost their lives and 109 Security Forces (SFs) martyred in Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 post-August 5, 2019 till January 26, 2022."

The MoS Home further informed the Upper House that during these incidents, no significant public property has been damaged. "However, damages to private property of Rs. 5.3 crore approximately have been assessed," he said.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor