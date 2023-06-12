4621 patients examined, 2934 given spectacles at eye check-up camp in HP's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 : Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur took the lead in organizing a special eye check-up camp in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, benefitting more than 4600 people.

According to officials, as many as 4621 patients were examined during this two-day special camp which concluded on Sunday was organised at Swami Vivekananda School in Kandaur on Sunday.

Ophthalmologists examined 4621 people with modern machines and 2934 people were provided glasses, they said.

The main objective of the camp was to ensure accessible treatment for the locals, especially for women and the elderly.

Similarly, on June 10, the camp was organised at Shiva Gurukul International School in Jhanduta, 4311 people were examined and 2753 of them were given spectacles.

A team of more than 40 ophthalmologists from various top institutions participated in the camp. Locals who came for check-ups were examined and were given medicines free of cost. Many of them were also provided with glasses for free.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur actively participated in the camp and monitored the operations. He also spoke to the locals and ensured that no one had any difficulty.

"This special eye check-up camp was organised with the objective 'Everyone's eye should stay healthy' and was successfully completed. Examination and distribution of medicines and glasses were done by ophthalmologists from top institutions," he said.

