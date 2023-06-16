5 foreign terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

June 16, 2023

Srinagar, June 16 Five foreign terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter at the Line of Control in Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

"Five foreign terrorists killed in encounter. Search in the (Jumagund) area is going on," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

