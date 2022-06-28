5 killed as speeding car rams into truck in Rajasthan's Jalore; PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered his condolences to the families of those were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Jalore.

Five people died after a speeding car collided with a truck on NH 325 earlier today. According to the information, all the five occupants of the car died on the spot.

Locals said that the accident happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

"The road accident in Jalore, Rajasthan is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. May God give them strength in this hour of grief" the Prime Minister tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to tweet: "The death of five people in a road accident near Charalee village in Ahor area in Jalore is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the departed rest in peace."

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia tweeted, "The horrific road accident in Ahor area of Jalore district is extremely sad; May God rest the departed souls and give courage to the families to bear this loss. The @BJP4Rajasthan family stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Peace!"

As soon as the information about the incident was received, senior police officers reached the spot.

The deceased are yet to be identified and Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem.

( With inputs from ANI )

