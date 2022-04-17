5 killed in road accident in Assam's Biswanath, PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences on the loss of lives in Biswanath district of Assam due to a road accident.

As many as five people died in a road accident in the Biswanath district of Assam on Saturday night. They were en route to their home from a Bihu function.

"I am saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Biswanath district of Assam. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted quoting PM Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed condolences on the incident and directed the administration to monitor the health of the injured ones.

"Deeply pained by the loss of 5 young lives in an unfortunate road accident at Biswanath last night. My condolences to the bereaved families of Sanjay Basumatary (17), Koliman Basumatary (21), Bornali Boro (15), Budhimoti Boro (14) and Radhika Daimary (15)," tweeted CM Sarma.

"The victims were on their way home from a Bihu function. Five injured have been shifted to Gohpur Civil Hospital & Catholic Hospital at Borgang. Have asked the administration to monitor the situation and provide the injured all necessary help. I pray for their speedy recovery," he further tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

