5 killed, several injured as two SUVs collide in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

In a tragic road accident, 5 people were killed and 6 others injured after two cars returning from a wedding function collided with a tree at Paprenda Road on Wednesday night, SP Abhinandan said.

"One more person with some minor injuries has been found. All 7 injured have been shifted to the district hospital for treatment, where two of them have been referred to Kanpur and Medical college. While five bodies have been sent for postmortem", police added.

According to the police, all these people were drunk and returning to their homes after attending a wedding in the Rajapur area of Chitrakoot. Both vehicles collided with a tree while trying to speed up with one another.

"The people belong to the Pailani area", added police.

"The injured were sent to the district hospital in the neighbouring Banda district for treatment and the bodies of the deceased are sent for a post-mortem, police said.

Upon receiving the information, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police reached the spot and started legal proceedings.

District Magistrate, Deepa Ranjan told media persons that "The CMS (Centre for Medicare & Medical Services) have been directed to help the deceased's relatives, and the adminsitration has been instructed to provide better treatment to the injured".

"The law and order in the city are normal", added Abhinandan.

